Princess Royal plants tree on visit to planned wildlife discovery centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Princess Royal plants tree on visit to planned wildlife discovery centre

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 10:47 am Updated: May 7, 2022, 11:17 am
The Princess Royal planted a tree on the site of the new Wildlife Discovery Centre (RZSS/PA)
The Princess Royal planted a tree on the site of the new Wildlife Discovery Centre (RZSS/PA)

The Princess Royal has planted a tree at new wildlife park which aims to create a “truly special, world class experience”.

Anne learnt more about the Wildlife Discovery Centre, which is being established by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) on a visit to the Highland Wildlife Park.

According to the RZSS, the new centre will feature learning and conservation hubs which will be flagships for green building design, using locally sourced materials, renewable energy and efficient water technology.

Princess Royal
Anne during a visit to the Highland Wildlife Park (RZSS/PA)

Chief executive, David Field, said it was “wonderful ” to be able to “share our exciting plans” with their royal patron.

Speaking about developments at the Highland Wildlife Park, near Kingussie, he said: “So much has happened over the past five decades, from polar bear cub births to pine hoverfly releases, and there is even more to come.

“With the support of our community, we have an incredible future ahead of us.”

And, with the new discovery centre, he added: “Our aim is to create a truly special, world class experience which will play a pivotal role in inspiring more children, young people and local communities to protect and connect with nature and wildlife.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]