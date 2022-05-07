Fires at two homes in Renfrewshire cause £500,000 of damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fires at two homes in Renfrewshire cause £500,000 of damage

By Press Association
May 7, 2022, 12:37 pm
Police Scotland called on anyone who had seen anything ‘suspicious’ to contact them after fires at two nearby homes (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are appealing for information into fires at two nearby houses in Renfrewshire which caused damage worth approximately £500,000.

Detectives said the blazes, at two properties in the village of Brookfield, near Johnstone, were being treated as “wilful”.

Firefighters from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service went to properties in Merchiston Oval at about 7.20pm on Friday and extinguished the flames.

Police Scotland, who also attended, confirmed no-one was injured as a result of the fires – but said approximately £500,000 worth of damage has been caused.

Detectives from the force are following a positive line of inquiry as they appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Karen Boyd, of Paisley CID, said: “Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area around that time is urged to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3242 of May 6.”

