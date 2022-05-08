Police appeal for witnesses after masked men break into beauty salon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Police appeal for witnesses after masked men break into beauty salon

By Press Association
May 8, 2022, 1:25 pm
Police have asked for witness to come forward (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police have asked for witness to come forward (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police are appealing for witnesses after a group of masked men broke into a beauty salon in Livingston.

Officers said five men broke into the November Collective salon at Bankton Centre and stole a number of items at 1.20am on Saturday.

They left on a red quad bike and a black MG HS car.

The SUV is believed by police to have also been involved in a break-in at a Day to Day store in the same area at 11.40pm on Wednesday.

The suspects are described as white males in their 20s, of medium build and wearing dark clothes with masks or scarves covering their faces.

Detective Constable Lynn Myles said: “Inquiries into the incidents are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information or who may live in the area and heard or saw anything suspicious to contact police immediately.

“Likewise, if anyone was in the area and has dashcam footage, I would encourage you to check your footage for anything of relevance.

“I would also ask anyone who witnessed a group of men matching the description or either of the vehicles to get in touch.

“Finally, if anyone comes across the sale of hair products and alcohol in the area, which was stolen during the incidents, then please contact officers.”

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with police on 101, quoting the reference number 0823 of May 7.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal