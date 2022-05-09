Rafal Lyko murder: Man to appear in court in connection with 2019 killing By Press Association May 9, 2022, 1:37 pm Rafal Michal Lyko was found dead in a burning car in 2019 (Police Scotland) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 25-year-old is set to appear in court on Monday after being charged in connection with the murder of a man whose body was found in a burning car. Rafal Lyko was found dead inside a Mercedes GLE in 2019 when emergency services were called to the car fire in in Greenhall Park in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, on February 11. A man is set to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday charged in connection with the 36-year-old’s murder. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Conservative MP to appear in court over motoring incident Man in court charged with murder after body found in burnt-out car Murder accused’s DNA on bra of woman found in lake 35 years ago, court hears Aberdeen man appears in court over £120,000 cannabis haul found in car