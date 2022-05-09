Man in court charged with murder after body found in burnt-out car

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Polish national Rafal Lyko.

Mr Lyko’s body was found in a burnt-out car in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, on February 11, 2019.

Police Scotland announced earlier on Monday that a man had been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Mr Lyko, 36.

Thomas Wilson, 25, from Glasgow, made no plea at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

The case was committed for further examination and Wilson was released on bail.

No date has been set for his next court appearance.