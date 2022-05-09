Murder inquiry launched after 26-year-old woman found dead in West Lothian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

Murder inquiry launched after 26-year-old woman found dead in West Lothian

By Press Association
May 9, 2022, 10:29 pm Updated: May 9, 2022, 11:17 pm
Police are appealing for information (PA)
Police are appealing for information (PA)

A murder inquiry has been launched after a 26-year-old woman was found after a “brutal, sustained attack” in West Lothian, police have said.

Aimee Jane Cannon was found with a number of serious injuries at a property on Learmonth Crescent in West Calder at around 6.35pm on Saturday May 7.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are treating the death as murder and an investigation is under way, led by officers from the Major Investigation Team.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick said: “Our thoughts are very much with Aimee’s family and friends at this difficult time for them.

“Aimee has been the victim of a brutal, sustained attack and we will have a continued police presence in the area while our investigation continues.

“I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace the person responsible.

“I would also urge anyone who may have information which could help our investigation to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard any signs of a disturbance at the property on Learmonth Crescent to get in touch.

“We are also studying CCTV as part of our investigation and anyone who may have private footage, perhaps from a dashcam or doorbell camera, is asked to check this and pass on anything notable to us.”

Members of the public who may have information have been urged to come forward and a portal has been set up so that they can send any information directly to the team.

