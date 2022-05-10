Man arrested after woman dies in ‘brutal, sustained attack’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man is being questioned in connection with the murder of a woman police said fell victim to a “brutal, sustained attack” in West Lothian.

Aimee Jane Cannon, 26, was found with a number of serious injuries at a house in Learmonth Crescent, West Calder, on Saturday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Police Scotland said a 25-year-old man had been arrested in connection with her murder.

Aimee Cannon was found with a number of serious injuries in Learmonth Crescent, West Calder (Police Scotland/PA)

Hours before the arrest, Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick said Ms Cannon had “been the victim of a brutal, sustained attack” and urged anyone with information about the incident to contact officers.

Detectives said their investigations are continuing following the arrest, and asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Police Scotland on 101.