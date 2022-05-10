Edinburgh Airport welcomes almost one million passengers as numbers bounce back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Edinburgh Airport welcomes almost one million passengers as numbers bounce back

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 12:51 pm
Edinburgh Airport welcomed almost one million passengers in April (Danny Lawson/PA)
Edinburgh Airport bosses have said it is coping with a surge in passengers as April marked the terminal’s busiest period since before the pandemic.

Around one million people travelled through the capital’s airport last month, as people made the most of eased coronavirus restrictions to take their first trips since early 2020.

Edinburgh Airport had previously warned about the potential for queues as a surge in demand and difficulty finding staff combined, but it said 97.1% of passengers passed through security within 15 minutes.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of the airport, said it was “brilliant to welcome passengers back to the airport and see so many happy faces as people set off to reunite with family and friends”.

“It was, of course, a challenging few weeks and we are quite happy with the way the airport operation performed as it saw its busiest period in almost three years,” he said.

“As ever, there are lessons we can learn and improvements we can make as we head into the even busier summer season.”

The rise in passengers marked a significant improvement for the aviation sector which saw numbers plummet from more than a million to just thousands.

In April 2019, a total of 1,258,354 passengers went through Edinburgh Airport, but a year later it was just 5,445.

April 2021 saw a slight improvement, with 32,628 passengers, the airport said, but April saw the number of people increase more than 28 times to 931,522.

Last month, the airport said 90.3% of passengers went through security in under 10 minutes, and in a bid to keep times down is increasing overtime rates for staff and continuing hiring new recruits.

Mr Dewar said: “A big thank you must go to our workforce and others across the campus who welcomed and greeted that challenge with gusto, and to our passengers who worked with us to prepare for their trip and showed patience and understanding throughout.”

He added: “We would like to remind passengers that we will face some challenges and again ask them to continue to work with us by planning ahead and ensuring they know what they need to do before they get here, and we will continue to do everything we can to get them through the airport quickly and comfortably.”

