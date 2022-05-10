Police launch surrender campaign for unlicensed firearms and ammunition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Police launch surrender campaign for unlicensed firearms and ammunition

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 4:03 pm
The police are encouraging people to hand in ammunition and unlicensed firearms (David Jones/PA)
The police are encouraging people to hand in ammunition and unlicensed firearms (David Jones/PA)

Police Scotland has called for people in possession of firearms and ammunition without a valid licence to surrender them.

The move is part of a UK-wide campaign to improve public safety.

Firearms and ammunition can be surrendered at police stations across Scotland from 12 until 29 May.

Those who have replica firearms, air weapons, BB guns, imitation firearms, component parts and other ballistic items will also be able to hand these over in the same period.

Assistant chief constable Alan Speirs said: “The purpose of the firearms surrender campaign is to remove firearms from criminal availability and therefore reduce the risk of harm to the public and our communities.

“People will be able to surrender unlicensed weapons and ammunition to a number of dedicated police stations throughout Scotland and I would encourage people to do so.”

Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Veterans, Keith Brown, said: “I would encourage anyone in possession of an unneeded or unlicensed firearm or air weapon to safely hand it over to police at one of their designated police stations.

“Firearm offences remain at historically low levels in Scotland, but by removing unwanted weapons this important campaign by Police Scotland will help keep our communities safe and prevent firearms from falling into the wrong hands.”

The public can hand firearms and weapons to any police station, however, they are asked where possible to attend at designated locations across Scotland.

The police stations are:

– Edinburgh Division: St Leonards

– Fife Division: Levenmouth, Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline

– Forth Valley Division: Stirling, Randolphfield, Falkirk

– Lothians and Scottish Borders: Dalkeith, Galashiels, Haddington, Livingstone

– North: Highland and Islands Division, Burnett Road, Dingwall, Fort William, Kirkwall, Lerwick, Nairn, Portree, Stornoway, Wick

– North East Division: Banchory, Elgin, Ellon, Inverurie, Kittybrewster, Mintlaw, Stonehaven

– Tayside Division: Dundee, Forfar, Perth

– West Argyll and West Dumbartonshire Division: Campbeltown, Clydebank, Dumbarton, Dunoon, Islay, Lochilphead, Oban, Rothesay

– Ayrshire Division: Ayr, Irvine, Kilmarnock, Lamlash

– Dumfries and Galloway Division: Annan, Castle Douglas, Dumfries HQ, Lockerbie, Loreburn, Dumfries, Newton Stewart, Stranraer, Sanquhar

– Greater Glasgow Division: Aitkenhead Road, Govan, Kirkintilloch, London Road

– Lanarkshire Division: Hamilton, Motherwell

– Renfrewshire and Inverclyde Division: Greenock, Paisley

