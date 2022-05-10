Pedestrian who died in Edinburgh crash named as Suzanne Farrell, 62

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

Pedestrian who died in Edinburgh crash named as Suzanne Farrell, 62

By Press Association
May 10, 2022, 4:19 pm
Suzanne Farrell, 62, died following a collision in Edinburgh on Friday (Police Scotland handout/PA)
Suzanne Farrell, 62, died following a collision in Edinburgh on Friday (Police Scotland handout/PA)

A 62-year-old female pedestrian who died in a crash while on a night out in Edinburgh has been identified.

Local resident Suzanne Farrell died following a collision involving a silver Vauxhall Zafira on Marionville Road at about 10.50pm on Friday.

She was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where she died shortly after.

Ms Farrell’s family issued a statement through Police Scotland following news of her death.

Her daughter, Kerryann Hutchison, said: “My mum was honestly the sweetest, kindest, most loving, caring, gentle and beautiful soul, and enjoying life.

“She is sorely missed by everyone who knew her.

“I am broken by what has happened, as are the rest of the family and all friends who knew her.

“I would like to say thank you to the staff and customers of The Hoppy bar, where she had been that night, for their help and support.

“I could not have coped without them. And a thank you to the emergency services.”

A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, but released pending further investigation.

A police spokesperson said anyone with information, who has not already spoken to officers, should call police on 101, quoting incident number 4131 of Friday, 6 May 2022.

