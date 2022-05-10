Man charged in connection with death of Aimee Jane Cannon By Press Association May 10, 2022, 10:11 pm Aimee Jane Cannon (Police Scotland) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged in connection with the death of Aimee Jane Cannon in West Lothian, police have confirmed. The 25-year-old will appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday. Ms Cannon was found at a property on Learmonth Crescent in West Calder with serious injuries on May 7 at around 6.35pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man arrested after woman dies in ‘brutal, sustained attack’ Murder inquiry launched after 26-year-old woman found dead in West Lothian