Man charged over death of ‘much-loved’ woman in Glasgow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 62-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Glasgow, police have confirmed.

Amanda McAlear, 50, was found with serious injuries at a property in Rye Road, in the Barmulloch area, at around 12.10pm on Sunday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms McAlear’s family said she was a “much-loved mother, daughter and sister” and will be “sorely missed”.

Detective Chief Inspector Frank Travers, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Amanda’s family at what continues to be a difficult time for them.

“Our inquiries indicate that this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider community.

“I would also like to thank the local community for their patience, help and assistance during our investigation and to those who came forward with information.”

The man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.