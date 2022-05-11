Man in court accused of woman’s murder By Press Association May 11, 2022, 3:29 pm The man is accused of the murder of Aimee Jane Cannon (Police Scotland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in West Lothian. Aimee Jane Cannon, 26, was found with serious injuries at a property in West Calder at around 6.30pm on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene. Michael Porchetta, 25, from West Calder, made no plea as he faced Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday. The case was committed for further examination and he was remanded in custody. He will appear in court again within the next eight days. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man charged over death of ‘much-loved’ woman in Glasgow Man charged in connection with death of Aimee Jane Cannon Man who made rape threat and posted intimate photos of woman on social media avoids jail Man arrested after woman dies in ‘brutal, sustained attack’