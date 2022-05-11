Gradual decline in house prices forecast by surveyors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gradual decline in house prices forecast by surveyors

By Press Association
May 12, 2022, 12:03 am
Surveyors in Scotland are expecting a gradual decline in house prices over the next year (PA)
A gradual slowdown in the housing market in Scotland is likely as the cost-of-living crisis bites, a report has warned.

House prices in Scotland continue to edge upwards but indicators are softening slightly, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors’ (Rics) latest survey.

Around 65% of respondents said house prices rose in April, with new buyer inquiries increasing 6% and agreed sales up 4%.

While surveyors in Scotland expect similar trends in the short-term, they said there could be uncertainty over the next year as rising interest rates play on buyers’ minds.

The survey found 27% of respondents expect prices to increase over the next three months, compared to 38% of respondents in March.

Rics also found that fewer properties are coming on to the market, with results from April’s survey showing there were 5% fewer homes going on sale than in March.

David Cruickshank, of DM Hall in Elgin, said: “The market is still extremely buoyant, despite rising prices of goods and energy.

“This is driven locally by pent-up demand and insufficient supply. A gradual slowdown is likely over the next year as the increased cost of living finally affects the residential market.”

John Brown, of John Brown and Company in Edinburgh, said: “There is buoyancy in the market but the impact of interest rate rises and uncertainty generally is coming into buyers’ thinking.

“Sellers are still thin on the ground as moving costs and risk makes staying put an option.”

Rics economist Tarrant Parsons said: “Despite growing macro headwinds in the form of cost of living pressures and higher interest rates, the UK residential market continues to see modestly positive trends in new buyer inquiries.

“For the time being at least, even though there is a lot of caution about the future economic landscape, it seems that limited supply available on the market, coupled with steady demand growth, are still the overriding drivers of house prices.

“As such, there is little evidence at this stage of house price inflation losing much momentum, while expectations for the coming 12 months have only moderated slightly from recent
highs.”

