Covid deaths fall to 85 in weekly update

Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell to 85 in the week to May 8, according to the latest figures.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows that as of Sunday, 14,642 deaths in total have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

In the week to May 8, 85 deaths involving Covid-19 were registered – 10 fewer than during the previous week.

The statistics are published weekly and differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths issued twice a week by Public Health Scotland (PHS) because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid.

Meanwhile, the latest PHS statistical report shows there were 7,589 Covid cases recorded in the week ending May 8 – a 45% decrease on the previous week.

Our latest #COVID19 and Winter Weekly report is now available. Data across Scotland includes: 🔹Equality of vaccination uptake in Scotland🔹Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in pregnancy and vaccination uptake 🔹Vaccination uptake in Scottish prisons ➡️https://t.co/ScvN3rqEnL pic.twitter.com/YuMMu6FtNT — Public Health Scotland (@P_H_S_Official) May 11, 2022

The report said that in the week ending May 3, the number of new Covid-19 admissions to hospital fell to 553, down from 715 the previous week – a drop of 22.7%.

In the week ending May 8, 16 people were admitted to intensive care with the virus, which was down one on the previous week.

PHS data also shows that for all age groups apart from five-11, 12-15 and 16 to 17-year-olds, Covid vaccination uptake for dose one is highest in white ethnic groups.

For those under 18, uptake is highest in Asian ethnic groups.

The report found that in the most deprived areas, 15.8% less of the 16 plus aged population had received their third dose compared to their second dose, as of May 3.

This compares to 6.2% in the least deprived areas.

Latest PHS figures on Thursday showed there were 1,124 positive cases per day on average in the seven days to May 11, which was 26% down on the previous seven days.

The reinfection rate was 13.6%.