Man jailed for brutal rape of pensioner in her own home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Man jailed for brutal rape of pensioner in her own home

By Press Association
May 13, 2022, 3:51 pm
Kyle McKenzie has been jailed for raping the pensioner in her own home (Police Scotland/PA)
Kyle McKenzie has been jailed for raping the pensioner in her own home (Police Scotland/PA)

A masked man who broke into a disabled pensioner’s home in the middle of the night and raped her has been jailed.

Kyle McKenzie, from Glenrothes in Fife, wore a balaclava when he entered the 83-year-old’s home in June 2019. He threatened her with a garden tool before attacking and raping her.

The pensioner managed to raise the alarm and the 23-year-old was caught after DNA left at the scene was linked to him.

At the High Court in Edinburgh in November, he admitted rape and breaking into another home before the attack.

On Friday, McKenzie was jailed for 11 years at the same court.

He was also made subject to a five-year extended supervision order on release, and must sign the sex offenders register.

After the sentencing, Detective Inspector Darren Stewart, senior investigating officer at Police Scotland, described McKenzie as a “very dangerous, opportunistic individual”.

He added: “He carried out particularly brutal attack on a vulnerable woman, submitting her to a harrowing ordeal in the one place in the world she should have been safest, her own home.

“He showed no contrition for his reprehensible behaviour when he was charged. However, he will now face the consequences of his actions having admitted his guilt.”

McKenzie was given a nine-month sentence for theft by housebreaking, and an 11-year prison term for the rape. They are to run concurrently.

Fraser Gibson, procurator fiscal for High Court sexual offences, said the victim had “shown remarkable bravery and resilience during the prosecution process”.

He added: “I hope the sentence imposed today brings her some small comfort.

“While crimes like this are thankfully rare, the Crown takes seriously its responsibility to protect the public from such offending and will continue to prosecute offenders robustly and fairly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal