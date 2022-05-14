Man, 24, stabbed during attack by youths in Glasgow park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Man, 24, stabbed during attack by youths in Glasgow park

By Press Association
May 14, 2022, 12:25 pm
The incident occurred in Glasgow’s Queen’s Park on Friday evening (PA)
The incident occurred in Glasgow’s Queen’s Park on Friday evening (PA)

Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in a Glasgow park.

The 24-year-old was set upon by a group of males – described as being aged about 15 or 16 and dressed in dark clothing – in Queen’s Park on Friday night.

He was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment, but has since been discharged.

Police Scotland appealed for anyone in the area who witnessed the attack, which took place at about 8.30pm, to get in touch.

Officers are also keen to trace a passer-by who is believed to have filmed the incident on their mobile phone.

Detective Sergeant Craig Muir said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing.

“The area was fairly busy at the time so I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident who has yet to speak to a police officer to get in touch.

“Inquiries so far suggest an unknown member of the public was in the area at the time and may have filmed the incident on their phone and we would be particularly keen to speak to them.

“We would also be keen to speak to any passing motorists who may have dashcam footage from the area around that time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal