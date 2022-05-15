Man, 22, dies after car crashes and catches fire in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 22-year-old man has died after the car he was driving collided with a wall before catching fire.

The collision happened in Fife on the B914 between Kelty and Saline, at its junction with the B915, at about 7.30pm on Saturday.

The man was driving a Ford Focus and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for about eight hours and reopened at about 3am.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, from the road policing unit, said: “At this time our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of this crash and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time who saw the Ford Focus driving on the B914 to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward as this information will assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 3343 of May 14.