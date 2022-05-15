Scotland is a racist country, says Sheku Bayoh’s sister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland is a racist country, says Sheku Bayoh’s sister

By Press Association
May 15, 2022, 3:11 pm
Sheku Bayoh’s sister Kadi Johnson (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Sheku Bayoh’s sister Kadi Johnson (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The sister of a black man who died after being restrained by police in Fife has said Scotland is a racist country.

Kadi Johnson made the comment as an inquiry into the death of her brother, Sheku Bayoh, is under way in Edinburgh.

The 31-year-old died after being held by officers who were responding to a call in Kirkcaldy in May 2015.

Ms Johnson told the inquiry earlier this week she no longer feels safe living in Scotland after her brother’s death, and she fears for her children and nieces and nephews.

She, and her family, believe race played a role in Mr Bayoh’s death.

“Scotland is a place that I once loved and I felt safe in, but since my brother’s death I don’t feel safe anymore,” Ms Johnson told the BBC’s The Sunday Show.

Asked if Scotland was a racist country, she made a stern facial expression before replying: “Yes, I am afraid I will say yes.

“Because the way we have been treated, when my brother died, instead of the police coming to tell me exactly how my brother died, it was just lies they told me from the start, so there’s no trust, I don’t trust them anymore.”

She spoke about her experience with racism in relation to police, but said it also factors in other parts of her life such as school and in the workplace.

“Scotland still has a lot of work to do around racism,” Ms Johnson said.

“We who are in it, feel it.

“We know what we are going through on a daily basis.

“It is different from a white person and we have seen it in our workplaces, our schools.”

Ms Johnson added: “For this to change, it starts from the grassroots, which is the schools.

“Start from the schools and work your way up because it’s happening there.

“Black and ethnic minority children are experiencing that and it goes up to us, the adults.”

Earlier this week, the public inquiry heard Chief Constable Iain Livingstone believes that Police Scotland needs to be “anti-racist”.

Maria Maguire QC, representing him, told the hearing: “The chief constable is aware that it is not enough to be alert to racism and deal with it on a case-by-case basis when it comes to light.

“Nor is it enough simply to be non-racist.

“Police Scotland needs to be anti-racist.”

The inquiry also heard Mr Livingstone had been “powerfully affected” by words from Ms Johnson.

