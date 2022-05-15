Six arrested amid celebrations over Celtic win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Six people were arrested as Celtic fans celebrated the club’s title win this weekend.

Thousands of fans gathered in the Glasgow Cross area after Saturday’s match against Motherwell, which kicked off at 12.15pm.

Police described the level of anti-social behaviour among the crowd as “unacceptable”.

They made six arrests and issued four fixed-penalty fines amid the celebrations.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland said: “While there was an unacceptable level of anti-social behaviour and littering there were no serious incidents or disorder.

“There were some outbreaks of minor disorder and our officers acted swiftly and robustly to prevent escalation and protect safety.

“Over the course of the evening there were six arrests for offences including assault and acts of public disorder.

“A further four people were issued with fixed-penalty notices.”

The match, at Celtic Park, was followed by the Scottish Premiership trophy presentation.

Pictures shared on social media show the streets where fans gathered in Glasgow after the game strewn with litter.