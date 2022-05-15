Storms Arwen and Corrie help speed up efforts to restore riverside habitats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Storms Arwen and Corrie help speed up efforts to restore riverside habitats

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 12:03 am
What a typical riparian zone looks like in Scotland (Forestry Land Scotland)
Mother nature has helped efforts to restore woodland in Angus to its former glory by blowing over many of the non-native trees destined for the chop, forestry experts have said.

Forestry Land Scotland (FLS) is working to restore a strip of land along the River South Esk and the White Water in Glen Doll, Angus, and to do so needed to spend decades clearing conifers.

But the storms, which battered Scotland in the winter, have done some of the work without a chainsaw in sight.

Gareth Ventress, environment forester at FLS, said: “The recent storms caused havoc in our forests and others, felling hundreds of thousands of trees. It was devastating.

“On this site, however, nature may have done us a bit of a favour. About a third of the conifers have come down during the recent storms.

“We would have gradually removed the conifers over the next 30-40 years to widen and improve the riparian zones. It’s a complex and lengthy process.

“The storms did some of this work for us.

“Once we’ve cleared the felled trees and made the forest safe again, it’s a massive opportunity to speed up our riparian restoration efforts along the River South Esk and White Water and plant more native trees.”

FLS has planted over 6,000 native trees along the banks of the burn, known as the riparian zone, to help restore the habitat. The trees are a mix of alder, birch, aspen, bird cherry and hazel.

Next to these new trees is a conifer plantation, a legacy of old forestry practice when commercial crops were grown right up to the edge of waterways.

Mr Ventress said that “species such as otter, brown trout and Atlantic salmon really depend on healthy aquatic and riparian habitats”.

“They also provide the arteries of connectivity throughout a landscape. They link a variety of habitats and provide safe access routes for a range of species, from fast-moving mammals and birds to slow-moving, but equally important and often rare invertebrates, lichens and mosses,” he said.

“Planting native woodland helps keep the water chemistry balanced and provides shade to help regulate the temperature of the water.

“It also provides a food source for fish and animals as falling leaves and insects drop into the water.”

FLS said it planned to switch a further 10,000 hectares of plantation forestry to riparian woodlands over the next 50 years.

