Fifteen charged after disturbance before Old Firm game

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 3:21 pm
Fifteen men have been arrested following an investigation into fan disorder (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fifteen men are set to appear in court after a disturbance just hours before the final Old Firm game of the season.

The fan disorder broke ahead of the Rangers and Celtic kick off in the cinch Premiership on May 1 near Forge Retail Park, Police Scotland said, a short walk away from Parkhead.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw which all but sealed Celtic’s place as league champions.

On Monday the force said it had arrested five men shortly after the disturbance began at 10.45am, and has since arrested another 10 in connection with the incident.

Officers said the 15 who have been charged in connection with the disturbance were aged between 17 and 40 years old and have been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.

They have also been banned from attending regulated football matches in Scotland.

The force said they will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal and inquiries are ongoing.

