Two charged after police seize £50,000 of drugs from car on motorway By Press Association May 16, 2022, 3:49 pm Police said two people have been charged over the drugs find (David Cheskin/PA) Two people have been charged after police seized £50,000 worth of heroin from a car on a motorway. Road policing officers stopped a Peugeot 207 on the M80 near to Cambusbarron at about 11am on Sunday. They found 2kg of heroin with an estimated street value of £50,000. Police said that a 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection with alleged drug, road traffic and other offences. They are expected to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court on Monday.