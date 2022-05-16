Two in court after police seize £50,000 of heroin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have appeared in court after police seized £50,000 worth of heroin from a car on a motorway.

Road policing officers stopped a Peugeot 207 on the M80 near to Cambusbarron at about 11am on Sunday.

They found 2kg of heroin with an estimated street value of £50,000.

Police said that a 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences.

Paul Mellon, 30, from Moray, was charged with road traffic and drug offences when he appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court on Monday.

Elliemay Devlin, 26, also from Moray, faced a drugs charge and a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Neither entered a plea and both were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.