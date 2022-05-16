Police appeal over camper Neil Skinner who has not been seen for a week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concerns are growing for a man who went missing while camping close to Loch Dochard near Bridge of Orchy in Argyll and Bute.

Neil Skinner, 71, was last seen around midday on Sunday, May 8.

He was reported missing to Police Scotland on Monday, May 9.

He is described as 5ft 8in tall, with short white hair, a white goatee-type beard and was wearing glasses. When he was last seen, he was wearing a green jacket and grey walking trousers.

Officers are appealing to members of the public for any information they have that may be useful. Inspector Ian Hutchison, of Albany Street police station, Oban, said: “It has been over a week since Neil has been seen and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Specialist officers have been carrying out extensive inquiries and searches in the Loch Dochard area.

“There has been very little information from the public so far and we would continue to urge anyone who has seen Neil to contact police or, indeed, if Neil is reading this, I would ask that you contact police or your family to let us know you are safe.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 3773 of May 9 2022.