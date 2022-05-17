Kayaker flown to hospital after rescue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A kayaker has been airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulty on a loch.

The woman contacted the coastguard to ask for help at around 11.07am on Tuesday over the incident at Loch Torridon in the Highlands.

Portree RNLI all-weather lifeboat, Kyle of Lochalsh RNLI inshore lifeboat and Stornoway coastguard helicopter went to the scene, along with three coastguard teams.

The woman was found at around 12.30pm and taken onboard Portree lifeboat, before being flown to hospital by air ambulance, the coastguard said.

Her condition is not known.