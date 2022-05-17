Police name motorcyclist killed in crash in the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who died in a motorcycle accident while doing the North Coast 500 route has been named by police.

Robbie Waddell, 52, died following a crash on the A835 near Gorstan in the Highlands at around 8.35am on Sunday May 15.

He was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where he later died.

In a statement to Police Scotland, Mr Waddell’s family said he died “doing something he always wanted to do” and had been completing the North Coast 500 route around the North of Scotland.

Mr Waddell’s family said: “We are absolutely heartbroken and still in a state of shock about the passing of our dad and husband. We can take comfort that the days leading up to his death would have been filled with joy.

“He leaves behind his wife, his two sons and his daughter. We will all miss him tremendously. We ask that people and the media respect our privacy during this hugely difficult time.”

Sergeant David Miller of Dingwall Road Policing said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Robbie’s family as they come to terms with their terrible loss.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone with information on this incident, or potential dashcam footage of the vehicles involved, to come forward. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1135 of May 15.”