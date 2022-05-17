Kayaker dies in Highlands after rescue call

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A kayaker has died after getting into difficulty on a loch.

The woman contacted the Coastguard to ask for help at around 11.07am on Tuesday.

She was airlifted to hospital after she was found on Loch Torridon in the Highlands at around 12.30pm and taken onboard Portree lifeboat, but she died at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.05pm on Tuesday May 17 2022, police received a report of concern for a kayaker on Loch Torridon, near Shieldaig.

“Officers assisted Coastguard in tracing the woman, who was recovered but later died at the scene. Her next of kin have been made aware and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”