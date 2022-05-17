SNP and Greens launch formal talks over Edinburgh coalition deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

SNP and Greens launch formal talks over Edinburgh coalition deal

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 9:55 pm
A view of the Edinburgh skyline showing the Balmoral Clock and Princes Street, Edinburgh. Talks are underway for a formal coalition deal following local government elections earlier this month (Jane Barlow/PA)
A view of the Edinburgh skyline showing the Balmoral Clock and Princes Street, Edinburgh. Talks are underway for a formal coalition deal following local government elections earlier this month (Jane Barlow/PA)

The SNP and the Scottish Greens have entered formal talks in Edinburgh with a view to forming a minority administration.

The PA News Agency understands that both parties have had constructive discussions which would see them hold minority control of the City of Edinburgh Council.

Earlier today, both the Greens and the SNP entered a working agreement which will allow an administration at Glasgow City Council to be formed.

No party in the capital comes close to holding a majority following the local government elections on Thursday, May 5.

The SNP had previously been in coalition with Labour in Edinburgh since 2017, but they have since ruled out any deal.

Adam McVey
Adam McVey, SNP Group leader at City of Edinburgh Council, who has entered formal coalition talks with Green colleagues (Ian Georgeson Photography/PA)

Councillor Adam McVey, leader of Edinburgh’s SNP group, said: “I am happy to say the SNP Group has begun formal negotiations with Green colleagues with the aim to form a coalition.

“The election saw the SNP returned as by far the biggest party and there is broad support for the progressive ideas we have to take Edinburgh forward.

“The SNP and Green groups are having constructive discussions about how we can work together to implement the policies that we campaigned for and that our residents voted for. These meetings have been positive and focused on the further progress we can deliver for Edinburgh.

“We believe this coalition gives Edinburgh the best way forward to tackle climate, fight poverty and improve the core services we all depend on.

“The City deserves clear and strong leadership and I am confident we can provide that. We look forward to continuing discussions with Green councillors to explore how we can make sure the capital has a fair and successful future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal