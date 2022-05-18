Rangers fans still jubilant despite Europa League final defeat to Frankfurt

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A small group of Rangers fans gathered in George Square in Glasgow after the final whistle blew on the team’s nail-biting Uefa Europa League final with Frankfurt.

Around 150,000 fans were estimated to have travelled to Seville to watch the match, which ended with Rangers losing 5-4 on penalties after extra time.

But for those left behind, the mood on the streets of Glasgow was still jubilant despite the defeat.

Rangers fans in George Square (Robert Perry/PA)

One fan said following the match: “They did us proud. We did really well and that’s what matters. You can’t ask for more than what they did.

“In life, you get defeated. If it wasn’t going to be this game it would be the next game.

“The atmosphere in Glasgow is really, really poor right now but I’ve had a good night.”

Another fan, Chris Strong, made his way into Glasgow from Stirling. He said: “Look at the supporters. It’s been buzzing. If you weren’t here, what would you be doing?

“It takes time. It took us 14 years.”

Small groups of fans took to George Square following the match and remained buoyant.

Statues in the area had been barricaded and memorial benches packed away in anticipation of crowds of fans making their way into the city centre.

Police regularly patrolled the area throughout the evening.

Scottish politicians including Anas Sarwar and Douglas Ross were among those to send commiserations to the team.

Scottish Labour leader Mr Sarwar said: “What a tremendous effort by Rangers. While the loss in the final will hurt, they should be proud of the incredible journey.”

What a tremendous effort by @RangersFC!! While the loss in the final will hurt, they should be proud of the incredible journey.#UELfinal — Anas Sarwar (@AnasSarwar) May 18, 2022

Scottish Conservative leader Mr Ross said Rangers “deserved to win”. He tweeted: “Well played Rangers. Not the result you deserved but you did Scottish football proud this evening.”

Well played @RangersFC. Not the result you deserved but you did Scottish football proud this evening. — Douglas Ross MP MSP (@Douglas4Moray) May 18, 2022

Things looked optimistic after Joe Aribo scored the first goal in the 57th minute.

However, following a tense half hour of extra time and a penalty shoot-out, Frankfurt clinched the title.