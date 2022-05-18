Rangers fans still jubilant despite Europa League final defeat to Frankfurt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rangers fans still jubilant despite Europa League final defeat to Frankfurt

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 12:04 am
Rangers fans in George Square, Glasgow (Robert Perry/PA)
A small group of Rangers fans gathered in George Square in Glasgow after the final whistle blew on the team’s nail-biting Uefa Europa League final with Frankfurt.

Around 150,000 fans were estimated to have travelled to Seville to watch the match, which ended with Rangers losing 5-4 on penalties after extra time.

But for those left behind, the mood on the streets of Glasgow was still jubilant despite the defeat.

One fan said following the match: “They did us proud. We did really well and that’s what matters. You can’t ask for more than what they did.

“In life, you get defeated. If it wasn’t going to be this game it would be the next game.

“The atmosphere in Glasgow is really, really poor right now but I’ve had a good night.”

Another fan, Chris Strong, made his way into Glasgow from Stirling. He said: “Look at the supporters. It’s been buzzing. If you weren’t here, what would you be doing?

“It takes time. It took us 14 years.”

Small groups of fans took to George Square following the match and remained buoyant.

Statues in the area had been barricaded and memorial benches packed away in anticipation of crowds of fans making their way into the city centre.

Police regularly patrolled the area throughout the evening.

Scottish politicians including Anas Sarwar and Douglas Ross were among those to send commiserations to the team.

Scottish Labour leader Mr Sarwar said: “What a tremendous effort by Rangers. While the loss in the final will hurt, they should be proud of the incredible journey.”

Scottish Conservative leader Mr Ross said Rangers “deserved to win”. He tweeted: “Well played Rangers. Not the result you deserved but you did Scottish football proud this evening.”

Things looked optimistic after Joe Aribo scored the first goal in the 57th minute.

However, following a tense half hour of extra time and a penalty shoot-out, Frankfurt clinched the title.

