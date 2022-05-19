Covid deaths fall to 60 in weekly update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell to 60 in the week to May 15, according to the latest figures.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows that as of Sunday, 14,699 deaths in total have been registered where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

In the week of May 9 to 15, there were 60 deaths registered that mentioned Covid on the death certificate, 27 fewer than the previous week.

The NRS figures show that 46 of the deaths were of people aged 75 or older, seven were aged 65 to 74, and seven were under 65.

Forty-four of the deaths occurred in hospitals, nine in care homes, and seven at home or a non-institutional setting.

Of those who died, 21 were female and 39 were male.

The statistics differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths issued twice a week by Public Health Scotland (PHS) because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid.

The age standardised death rate for deaths involving Covid-19 was lower in April 2022 (112 per 100,000) compared to March 2022 (147 per 100,000).

Throughout the pandemic, the highest rate was 585 deaths per 100,000 people in April 2020.

Meanwhile, the latest PHS figures show there were 959 positive Covid cases per day on average in the week to Wednesday.

This was 14.6% down on the previous seven days.

PHS data also shows there were 66 coronavirus-linked deaths in the seven days to Wednesday.

There were 761 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 on Wednesday, with 12 in intensive care.