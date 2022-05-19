Covid deaths fall to 60 in weekly update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Covid deaths fall to 60 in weekly update

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 11:48 am Updated: May 19, 2022, 2:44 pm
The latest coronavirus death figures have been published (Victoria Jones/PA)
Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell to 60 in the week to May 15, according to the latest figures.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows that as of Sunday, 14,699 deaths in total have been registered where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

In the week of May 9 to 15, there were 60 deaths registered that mentioned Covid on the death certificate, 27 fewer than the previous week.

The NRS figures show that 46 of the deaths were of people aged 75 or older, seven were aged 65 to 74, and seven were under 65.

Forty-four of the deaths occurred in hospitals, nine in care homes, and seven at home or a non-institutional setting.

Of those who died, 21 were female and 39 were male.

The statistics differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths issued twice a week by Public Health Scotland (PHS) because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid.

The age standardised death rate for deaths involving Covid-19 was lower in April 2022 (112 per 100,000) compared to March 2022 (147 per 100,000).

Throughout the pandemic, the highest rate was 585 deaths per 100,000 people in April 2020.

Meanwhile, the latest PHS figures show there were 959 positive Covid cases per day on average in the week to Wednesday.

This was 14.6% down on the previous seven days.

PHS data also shows there were 66 coronavirus-linked deaths in the seven days to Wednesday.

There were 761 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 on Wednesday, with 12 in intensive care.

