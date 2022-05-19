Search under way for nun missing from monastery By Press Association May 19, 2022, 2:10 pm Elizabeth Ngozi Nzekwe has been reported missing (Police Scotland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are appealing for information as they search for a nun who has been missing for three days. Elizabeth Ngozi Nzekwe, 39, was reported missing from the Benedictine Monastery on Mackerston Place in Largs, North Ayrshire, on Monday. She was last seen at around 10.35am in the Main Street area of the town. She is black, 5ft 5in, of slender build and was wearing a nun’s habit consisting of a long black coat/cloak and white headdress. She may have been wearing a white face mask. Sergeant Lana Grant from Largs police station said: “Elizabeth’s disappearance is out of character. “We have been carrying out inquiries and we are asking for the public’s help to try and trace her. “It’s thought she may have travelled to Glasgow or London. “If anyone has seen Elizabeth or a woman matching her description, please contact us.” Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 and quote incident number 2279 of May 17. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal ‘He will be missed’: Police name man killed in Elgin lorry crash Woman missing from West Yorkshire for a week could be in Fort William Philip’s missing funeral requests to be honoured at his memorial service Rescue teams undertake extensive searches in Glencoe for missing walker