Search under way for nun missing from monastery

Police are appealing for information as they search for a nun who has been missing for three days.

Elizabeth Ngozi Nzekwe, 39, was reported missing from the Benedictine Monastery on Mackerston Place in Largs, North Ayrshire, on Monday.

She was last seen at around 10.35am in the Main Street area of the town.

She is black, 5ft 5in, of slender build and was wearing a nun’s habit consisting of a long black coat/cloak and white headdress.

She may have been wearing a white face mask.

Sergeant Lana Grant from Largs police station said: “Elizabeth’s disappearance is out of character.

“We have been carrying out inquiries and we are asking for the public’s help to try and trace her.

“It’s thought she may have travelled to Glasgow or London.

“If anyone has seen Elizabeth or a woman matching her description, please contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 and quote incident number 2279 of May 17.