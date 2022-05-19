Kirk congregations raise more than £360,000 for refugees in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kirk congregations raise more than £360,000 for refugees in Ukraine

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 8:38 pm
Handout of Lord Wallace in a bakery which feeds the needy – Lord Wallace and Béla Nagy, director of the Diaconal Center in Berehove (Church of Scotland/PA)
Handout of Lord Wallace in a bakery which feeds the needy – Lord Wallace and Béla Nagy, director of the Diaconal Center in Berehove (Church of Scotland/PA)

Church of Scotland congregations have raised more than £360,000 for Reformed Churches housing refugees in Ukraine.

Members have raised a total of £367,277 to support churches with their humanitarian response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Moderator of the General Assembly Lord Wallace travelled to Ukraine to see the work they were undertaking to support those affected by the war.

The Ukrainian Reformed Church have a strong relationship with Reformed Churches in Hungary and have historically spoken Hungarian.

The two countries have forged close links since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Reformed Church in Hungary Aid provide vans to help move around goods and people to places of safety.

Drivers in Ukraine are facing lengthy journeys across the border for petrol, due to the lack of availability as a result of the war.

Described as a “hugely worthwhile and poignantly rewarding” visit, Lord Wallace heard from English teacher, Lilia, who fled the city of Kharkiv and fled to the Transcarpathian Oblast at the Hungarian border.

Her husband is a dentist and when the bombing started they hid in his clinic with their children and prayed to God.

They sheltered for a few days then decided to leave the city early one morning before the bombing started again.

The family packed themselves into their car and drove the length of the country to find sanctuary in the Reformed college in Berehove.

Two floors of the college are being used to house around 80 displaced families.

Lord Wallace also visited a nearby bakery, built by the kirk 20 years ago to feed those in need in the community. It bakes around 700 loaves each day and previously sent 2,000 loaves a day to Kyiv to feed people in need.

The Reformed Church also welcomes local Roma children in the area to use the kindergarten and after school club.

Lord Wallace said: “The resilience and vision of the Reformed Church congregations in Ukraine is quite remarkable.

“Every bit as moving is their deep appreciation of our continued prayers for them, and more specifically for peace.

“We saw that the financial gifts of the congregations in Scotland are being well used in feeding the hungry and in offering support to families and individuals.”

