People encouraged to listen to ‘heartbreaking’ stories in War Graves Week

Scottish people will soon have the chance to hear “heartbreaking” stories of those who died in the two world wars as War Graves Week gets under way.

Ex-SAS and motivational speaker Colin Maclachlan is encouraging people to learn about the “incredible stories” of those commemorated by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) to help them discover the history on their doorsteps.

The CWGC commemorates 1.7 million people from across the Commonwealth, including Dorothea Crewdson, who worked as a nurse during the First World War.

She cared for people in France for three years, working through the Battle of the Somme and the Third Battle of Ypres.

She died of peritonitis in 1919 after caring for people throughout the 1918 flu pandemic.

Mr Maclachlan said: “It is an honour to be able to show my support for War Graves Week and help raise awareness of those who gave their lives for their country in the First and Second World Wars.

“I’ve just visited South Queensferry Cemetery to learn about the stories of the 180 burials from the First World War and a further eight burials from the Second World War.

“One grave I visited was that of Martin Tierney who fought with the Royal Scots, my first regiment, during the First World War.

“It’s crucial that the stories of these ordinary men and women, called to action in such extraordinary times, are remembered.

“This mission is what the Commonwealth War Graves Commission does best, and I would urge everybody to join a CWGC tour at their local cemetery, to learn more about these brave people and how they connect with our lives today.”