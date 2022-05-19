People encouraged to listen to ‘heartbreaking’ stories in War Graves Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

People encouraged to listen to ‘heartbreaking’ stories in War Graves Week

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 12:02 am
A CWGC tour at a military cemetery (War Games Commission)
A CWGC tour at a military cemetery (War Games Commission)

Scottish people will soon have the chance to hear “heartbreaking” stories of those who died in the two world wars as War Graves Week gets under way.

Ex-SAS and motivational speaker Colin Maclachlan is encouraging people to learn about the “incredible stories” of those commemorated by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) to help them discover the history on their doorsteps.

The CWGC commemorates 1.7 million people from across the Commonwealth, including Dorothea Crewdson, who worked as a nurse during the First World War.

She cared for people in France for three years, working through the Battle of the Somme and the Third Battle of Ypres.

She died of peritonitis in 1919 after caring for people throughout the 1918 flu pandemic.

Mr Maclachlan said: “It is an honour to be able to show my support for War Graves Week and help raise awareness of those who gave their lives for their country in the First and Second World Wars.

“I’ve just visited South Queensferry Cemetery to learn about the stories of the 180 burials from the First World War and a further eight burials from the Second World War.

“One grave I visited was that of Martin Tierney who fought with the Royal Scots, my first regiment, during the First World War.

“It’s crucial that the stories of these ordinary men and women, called to action in such extraordinary times, are remembered.

“This mission is what the Commonwealth War Graves Commission does best, and I would urge everybody to join a CWGC tour at their local cemetery, to learn more about these brave people and how they connect with our lives today.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal