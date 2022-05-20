Nursery shut amid ‘probable’ E.coli outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Nursery shut amid ‘probable’ E.coli outbreak

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 1:18 pm
Cherrytrees nursery in Hawick has been temporarily closed amid the ‘probable’ outbreak (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cherrytrees nursery in Hawick has been temporarily closed amid the ‘probable’ outbreak (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A nursery has closed temporarily due to a “probable” outbreak of E.coli.

The NHS Borders Health Protection Team said it is liaising closely with Cherrytrees nursery in Hawick and colleagues from other agencies to manage the situation.

As a preventative measure, anyone who attends or works at the nursery and could have been exposed to the infection is being asked to stay at home and potentially be tested to help contain any spread of illness.

Authorities said the nursery will reopen as soon as is practical.

The health protection team said it is a “probable outbreak of E.coli O157” affecting children.

Dr Tim Patterson, director of public health at NHS Borders, said: “I want to reassure people that the measures we are taking are preventative in order to limit the spread of this infection.

“Symptoms of E.coli include diarrhoea, stomach cramps and occasionally fever. About half of people with the infection will have bloody diarrhoea.

“If you or your child have attended Cherrytrees nursery since May 9 and develop any of these symptoms then call your GP (or NHS 24 on 111 if your GP surgery is closed) and let them know.

“They may arrange for your child to come to the BGH (Borders General Hospital) to have their stool and bloods checked. If your child is well you will be able to go home to wait for the results.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the management and staff of Cherrytrees in Hawick for their co-operation in this process.”

The nursery’s directors Lisa and Stewart Bennet said: “Cherrytrees nursery would like to thank our parents, staff and management team for being so understanding at this time.

“It has been identified as an external source and we are working with Public Health Scotland to get the nursery back up and running as quick as possible to continue the excellent childcare that our nursery provides.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal