EIS teaching union appoints first woman general secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

EIS teaching union appoints first woman general secretary

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 3:58 pm
Andrea Bradley has been appointed general secretary of the EIS teaching union (EIS/PA)
Andrea Bradley has been appointed general secretary of the EIS teaching union (EIS/PA)

Scotland’s biggest teaching union has appointed the first woman general secretary in its 175-year history.

Andrea Bradley has been appointed to the role at the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) and will take up the post in the summer.

She succeeds Larry Flanagan, who has been in post for 10 years and announced earlier this year he would be standing down.

Ms Bradley was appointed following a meeting of the EIS council on Friday.

She currently serves as the union’s assistant general secretary and has been in that post for the last seven years.

She was previously a principal teacher of English at South Lanarkshire Council.

Ms Bradley said she does not “under-estimate” the challenges the post will present, with the union recently threatening strike action over a 2% pay offer.

She added: “I am honoured to be chosen as the next general secretary of the EIS, and I look forward to assuming my post in the near future.

I do not under-estimate the challenges that the post of general secretary will present, but I intend to face these head-on.

“In the immediate term, securing a fair pay settlement for Scotland’s teaching professionals will be the top priority for the EIS and I will do all that I can towards achieving this objective.”

Heather Hughes, EIS president, said: “I am delighted that Andrea Bradley has been elected as the next general secretary of the EIS, becoming the first woman to be chosen as the top official of Scotland’s largest teaching union.

“Andrea brings vast experience of Scottish education, and a strong commitment to trade unionism, to the role.

“Scotland’s teachers could not hope for a better appointment, and I look forward to working with Andrea to promote the interests of Scottish education and Scotland’s teaching professionals.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal