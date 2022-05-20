Nun missing from monastery in Largs found safe and well By Press Association May 20, 2022, 5:36 pm Elizabeth Ngozi Nzekwe was reported missing from the Benedictine Monastery in Largs on Monday (Police Scotland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have confirmed that a nun who was missing for three days has been found. Elizabeth Ngozi Nzekwe, 39, disappeared from the Benedictine Monastery, Mackerston Place in Largs, North Ayrshire, on Monday, May 16. She was last seen on Main Street in Largs and has been traced safe and well. Police Scotland thanked those who assisted in inquiries. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Search under way for nun missing from monastery Missing teenager from Aberdeen found safe and well Man, 24, stabbed during attack by youths in Glasgow park Missing woman Tanya Christina Mitchell from Inverness found safe and well