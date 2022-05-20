Man, 32, arrested in connection with death of Samuel Hamilton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of Samuel Hamilton in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire.

Mr Hamilton, 56, was found seriously injured outside his home in Thorndean Avenue on Wednesday, May 18 at around 11.30pm.

Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene where he had been found by his elderly mother.

Police Scotland’s major investigations team are probing Mr Hamilton’s death. Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and monitoring CCTV footage.

Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Miller, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “This was an attack on a man who was simply making his way home from a relative’s house.

“Mr Hamilton was assaulted outside his own home and it was his elderly mother who found him severely injured on his doorstep.

“Specialist officers are providing support to her and other members of Mr Hamilton’s family.

“Our thoughts are very much with them at this extremely difficult time.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area on Wednesday night, and who may have seen or heard a disturbance or witnessed anything suspicious, to please get in touch with us.

“We have set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team.

“Anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would assist the enquiry can also send this via this link.

Police have reassured the local community that there will be an increased police presence in the area.