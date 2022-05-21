Second osprey chick hatches at Scottish wildlife reserve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Second osprey chick hatches at Scottish wildlife reserve

By Press Association
May 21, 2022, 10:06 am
Two osprey chicks at Loch of the Lowes Wildlife Reserve (Scottish Wildlife Trust)
A second osprey chick has hatched at a Scottish reserve, helping to secure the future of a species which was once extinct in Britain.

A crack was spotted on an egg at a nest in Loch of the Lowes Wildlife Reserve in Perthshire at 12.33pm on Friday and at 3.24am the next day the chick emerged.

The first osprey chick of the season hatched on Thursday.

Sara Rasmussen, Perthshire ranger at the Scottish Wildlife Trust said: “We’re thrilled that the second egg has hatched and we’re hoping to see a third chick by Monday. It will be fascinating to watch these young birds grow and develop.”

Osprey
Osprey numbers have been steadily improving in Britain (PA)

The chicks will grow rapidly and are dependent on regular deliveries of fish brought to the nest by male osprey LM12, and fed to them by female osprey NC0.

For much of the 20th century ospreys were extinct in Britain until numbers began to recover in the 1960s.

Around 300 pairs now breed in the UK each summer with most migrating to west Africa, although some spend their winter in Spain and Portugal.

Historically, ospreys were killed because they were seen as a threat to fish stocks used for food, and were considered vermin because they ate trout and salmon.

Alongside agriculture and pollution destroying nesting sites, the historic hobbies of specimen collecting, taxidermy and egg collection, greatly reduced breeding success.

After a slow start, there has been a steady increase in osprey breeding success in the UK, from two pairs in 1967, 150 pairs in 2000, and around double that today.

