Firefighters rescue man from roof of burning Selkirk building By Press Association May 21, 2022, 3:08 pm Fire crews were called to a property in Selkirk on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A man was taken to hospital after being rescued from the roof of a burning building. Emergency services were called in the early hours to Ettrick Road in Selkirk, where a blaze was tearing through a three-storey building. When firefighters arrived, they found the second floor engulfed by flames and rescued the man, who was suffering from smoke inhalation, using a ladder. Seven engines were called out at 3.39am, with crews still at the property almost 12 hours later. A spokesman from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We mobilised seven fire appliances and one height appliance to the scene. "We were met with a well developed fire on the second floor of a three-storey property. "We carried out a rescue of one male casualty from the roof of the property using a nine-metre ladder. "The casualty was suffering smoke inhalation and transported to hospital by the ambulance service."