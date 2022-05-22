53% of professionals tempted to move to firm with four-day working week – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
53% of professionals tempted to move to firm with four-day working week – survey

By Press Association
May 22, 2022, 1:10 pm
Some 53% of professionals in Scotland would be tempted to move to a company which offers a four-day week, a survey has suggested (Philip Toscano/PA)
Just over half of Scotland’s white-collar workers would be tempted to move to a firm which offered a four-day week, a new survey has suggested.

According to Hayes Scotland’s latest Quarterly Insights Survey, 53% of professionals north of the border would move to a company which offered a four-day week, and almost a third believed this would become a reality within two to five years.

But in bad news for workers wanting a permanent long weekend, 63% of companies told the survey of 659 Scottish businesses they were not even considering the shorter working week.

Keith Mason, director of Hayes Scotland, said firms had to make sure a four-day week was sustainable (Hayes Scotland)

Only 26% of employers thought it would become a reality in that time, and only 2% of firms have introduced the shorter week, while another 2% were trialling it, the survey said.

Keith Mason, director of Hays Scotland, said companies were “getting more creative in what they can offer prospective staff when trying to recruit in a competitive market” but warned before making the leap firms should be “certain that it’s a sustainable model for maintaining productivity in the longer term”.

“In the meantime, they need to be sure to get the basics right such as offering competitive salaries, along with flexible and hybrid working,” he said.

“We know there are a few companies in Scotland offering a four-day week, and whilst this might be seen as an attractive offering, there are many other ways for companies to stand out from the crowd.

“Actions such as having a strong purpose and offering staff the opportunity to take volunteer days is attractive, as is introducing wellbeing days.

“However, all of these additional aspects only work and will only be attractive if employers get the basics right first.”

Thousands of workers from 60 companies across the United Kingdom are trialling the four-day week from next month until December.

The main reason cited by both employers and employees in Scotland for adopting the four-day week was to benefit mental health, while “organisational productivity” was cited by 12% of workers while 13% of companies said it would help attract talent.

Some 38% of businesses said the four-day working week would never happen, and 23% said they would not consider it due to the nature of their organisation.

