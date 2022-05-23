Archaeologists hope to recover remnants of Glasgow Garden Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Archaeologists hope to recover remnants of Glasgow Garden Festival

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 11:48 am
The 27-tonne concrete and steel Floating Head sculpture was one of the artworks created for the Garden Festival (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Archaeologists hope to recover remains of the “huge spectacle” that was the Glasgow Garden Festival at a new dig on the riverside site.

A team of staff and students from the archaeology department at the University of Glasgow started work on the project on Monday, using a geophysical survey to identify what remains of the Festival beneath the ground.

It comes more than three decades on from the 1988 Garden Festival, which transformed a plot of land on  the south bank of the River Clyde from a declining dockyard into green spaces, a theme park and adventure playground.

The festival, which was opened by the Prince and Princess of Wales, attracted millions of visitors between April and September that year, with a rollercoaster and a miniature railway, as well as various pavilions and garden areas.

With much of the 120-acre site having been redeveloped since, After The Garden Festival – which is led by Dr Kenny Brophy – will base its investigation in the area of Festival Park on Govan Road.

Surviving visible remains of the event will be surveyed, with some small-scale excavation work also due to be carried out.

Dr Brophy, a senior lecturer in archaeology at the school of humanities at the university, said: “The place we will be surveying is now called Festival Park and it hosted some features many visitors will remember, including a miniature railway line, the replica Roman Bathhouse, the pavilion of Bowmore Distillers, a Highland-themed restaurant, and artworks such as scarecrows and The Ancient Forester.

“We want to see what remains, 34 years on, of that huge spectacle – what can be detected of the attractions and the people that visited them, and did visitors leave anything behind?

“It is also a great opportunity to show that archaeological techniques can help to shed light on our contemporary world, and not just the ancient past!”

As part of the project, which is being supported with funding from Glasgow City Heritage Trust, the public are being encouraged to watch the team at work this weekend.

Dr Brophy said: “We want to encourage everyone to come and see us at work on Saturday May 28 between 10am and 3pm. We also hope that members of the general public can bring along their memories and photographs of the Festival.”

People with memories or photos of the Garden Festival are also being urged to submit these to the team via the website www.glasgowgardenfestival.org or by emailing info@glasgowgardenfestival.org

