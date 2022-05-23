Number of recently confirmed Covid-19 patients in intensive care falls below 10

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of people in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19 dropped to eight for the first time since last June on Sunday.

Latest Public Health Scotland (PHS) figures show there were 898 positive Covid cases per day on average in the week to May 22.

This was 12.1% down on the previous seven days.

PHS data also shows there were 63 coronavirus-linked deaths in the seven days to Sunday.

There were 663 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 on May 22, with eight in intensive care.

The number of people in ICU with a recently confirmed case last dropped to eight on June 5 last year, according to official data, though it dropped as low as 10 in mid February this year.

The reinfection rate in the past seven days was 13.4%.