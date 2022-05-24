Taxi drivers to carry naloxone to help people suffering from a drug overdose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

Taxi drivers to carry naloxone to help people suffering from a drug overdose

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 4:07 pm
Julie McCartney of the Scottish Ambulance Service has been working with drivers from Central Taxis as they start to carry naloxone (Scottish Ambulance Service/PA)
Taxi drivers in Scotland’s capital city are to start carrying the lifesaving drug naloxone, which can help those who have suffered an opioid drugs overdose.

Drugs policy minister Angela Constance welcomed the move, involving drivers with Central Taxis, saying it would save lives.

The cab company is the largest  taxi operator in Edinburgh, with 36 of their drivers having already agreed to carry out the necessary training to administer the drug, enabling them to carry it in their vehicles.

Police officers, the ambulance service  and members of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service already carry naloxone.

But as taxi drivers can cover large areas in the course of their work, it is thought they may encounter someone who has overdosed before an ambulance has been called.

Julie McCartney, the Scottish Ambulance Service’s drug harm reduction lead for the east of Scotland region, said the service was “delighted to be working with Edinburgh Central Taxis and our local partners, to raise public awareness of the importance of being able to identify an overdose, administer naloxone and call 999 for an ambulance”.

She stated: “This forms part of a wider catalogue of work by the Scottish Ambulance Service to maximise every opportunity to support those who use drugs to access treatment and support direct from the scene of an emergency.”

And Murray Fleming, company secretary, at Central Taxis, said: “This is a great campaign. Our drivers are out and about 24 hours a day and are very much the eyes and the ears of the city.

Drugs minister Angela Constance said the move would result in more lives being saved (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We’ve had a terrific initial response from drivers registering to complete the training, carry naloxone and play their part in the Stop The Deaths initiative.

“We already provide a back-up service for the NHS and ambulance service in Edinburgh and see ourselves as very much the fourth emergency service.”

Ms Constance said: “I welcome this joint initiative by Scottish Ambulance Service and Edinburgh taxi drivers which will result in more lives being saved through the use of the emergency treatment naloxone.”

She added: “The response to the Stop The Deaths campaign by the Scottish Drugs Forum and Scottish Government earlier this year has been very encouraging and in addition to saving lives, we hope it has helped reduce the stigmatisation of people at risk of overdose and those with a problematic drug use more broadly.

“Naloxone is one of a wide range of measures being used to address the public health emergency of drugs deaths, but it plays an important role and I hope people will continue to visit the Stop The Deaths website to find out more.”

