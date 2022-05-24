Second man charged with murder over Polish national’s death in 2019

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

Second man charged with murder over Polish national’s death in 2019

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 5:01 pm
A second man has been charged with murder over the death of Polish national Rafal Lyko in 2019
A second man has been charged with murder over the death of Polish national Rafal Lyko in 2019 (Danny Lawson/PA)

A second man has been charged over the death of a Polish national more than three years ago.

Darren Owen, 22, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He has been charged with murdering 36-year-old Rafal Lyko.

Owen, from Glasgow, made no plea and has been remanded in custody for further examination.

His next appearance in court will be in the next eight days, the Crown office confirmed.

It comes after Thomas Wilson, 25, from Glasgow, appeared in court earlier this month, also charged with Mr Lyko’s murder.

Mr Lyko’s body was found in a burned out car in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, on February 11 2019.

