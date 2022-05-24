Baby and three adults taken to hospital following five-vehicle crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Baby and three adults taken to hospital following five-vehicle crash

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 9:35 pm
Police are appealing for witnesses to a five-car collision in Orkney which happened on Tuesday morning (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for witnesses to a five-car collision in Orkney which happened on Tuesday morning (David Cheskin/PA)

A nine-month old baby and three adults were taken to hospital following a five-car pile-up in Orkney.

The crash happened on the A965 near the Quanterness Farm to Grainshore Road, Kirkwall, at about 8.55am on Tuesday.

The baby and three adults involved were taken to Balfour Hospital as a precaution, but were later discharged.

Officers have not yet confirmed how many people in total were involved in the crash.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward to help them establish how it happened.

The vehicles involved included a Volvo C30 and a Ford Kuga.

Sergeant Eric Bruce, of Kirkwall police station, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

“We’re appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident or the vehicles involved to please come forward.

“We are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage, as this could help us establish the circumstances.

“If you have any information and haven’t already contacted police, please call 101, quoting incident 0695 of May 24.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal