Making Inverness and Cromarty Firth a freeport could create 20,000 jobs – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Making Inverness and Cromarty Firth a freeport could create 20,000 jobs – report

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 12:03 am
A bid has been submitted for freeport status for the Cromarty Firth (Credit: Opportunity Cromarty Firth)
A bid has been submitted for freeport status for the Cromarty Firth (Credit: Opportunity Cromarty Firth)

As many as 20,000 jobs could be created in the Highlands and revolutionise the local economy if Inverness and the Cromarty Firth is granted freeport status.

Independent economic experts said freeport status would spark an employment boom in the area.

In a report, Biggar Economics said the bid for freeport status put forward by Opportunity Cromarty Firth could add a further 20,000 jobs to those already expected in the construction of a windfarm in the area.

Freeports are special economic zones where customs rules such as taxes do not apply until goods leave the area.

Opportunity Cromarty Firth has launched a bid in the latest freeport competition which will see two new green freeports in Scotland.

The consortium is made up of local business leaders and is backed by key partners such as the Highland Council and the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI).

The body has argued that Inverness and the Cromarty Firth is the only location in Scotland which can deliver the ambitions set out in the UK Government’s energy security strategy which includes a five-fold increase in offshore wind capacity.

The port facilities at Invergordon and Nigg on the Cromarty Firth have already supported more offshore wind projects than any other Scottish ports.

Bob Buskie, chief executive of the Port of Cromarty Firth, said: “This report shows how the Highland economy will be transformed if Cromarty Firth gains Green Freeport status.

“It will also help the Firth level up and tackle a number of areas of deprivation, as well as enabling the UK to meet the local content targets set in the Offshore Wind and North Sea Transition Sector Deals.

Falck Renewables, BlueFloat Energy and Orsted UK, in a joint statement, said: “Many independent and industry reports into creating a successful offshore wind industry in Scotland point to the Cromarty Firth as providing the unique blend of attributes required.

“That is why we are calling on the UK and Scottish Governments to choose the Cromarty firth as one of the locations for Green Freeport status.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal