Forensic labs forced to outsource drug driving tests due to high demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Forensic labs forced to outsource drug driving tests due to high demand

By Press Association
May 26, 2022, 3:03 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 5:43 pm
SPA Forensic Services is having to ‘outsource’ some of the blood tests in suspected drug driving cases because of ‘high levels of demand’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
SPA Forensic Services is having to ‘outsource’ some of the blood tests in suspected drug driving cases because of ‘high levels of demand’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

A “totally unacceptable” level of drug driving has resulted in police forensic services having to send tests to private labs, as they cannot meet demand.

A report prepared for watchdogs at the Scottish Police Authority told how demand for “drug-driving analysis remains significantly higher” than Forensic Services have capacity for.

With cases at the “elevated level”, the Scottish Government approved additional funding in November, which will allow “around 900 cases to be outsourced”

Fiona Douglas, the director of SPA Forensic Services, said: “There continues to be a significant challenge with regards to high levels of demand for Section 5A drug driving toxicology analysis, which has remained high since the introduction of the legislation in Scotland in 2019.”

Ms Douglas said the service, together with Police Scotland and the Crown Office, was working on “a long-term sustainable solution” to this.

But SPA board member Tom Halpin condemned  the “frankly totally unacceptable level of drug driving on Scotland’s roads”.

Mr Halpin, who served as deputy chief constable in Lothian and Borders Police, prior to the establishment of Police Scotland, said the number of drug driving cases being dealt with was “significantly higher than was originally estimated”.

He told the SPA meeting: “One result of this ongoing challenge is keeping up with the demand for toxicology services, the testing of blood of suspected drug drivers.

“The director of forensic services reports that the demand continues to exceed the in-house capacity to deliver.

“Forensic services capacity is being enhanced by outsourcing some of the drug driving blood testing to private forensic service companies.”

He said the SPA board would “continue to closely monitor this issue” as he added that “work is also underway with partners to understand the demand, looking to improve the processes and develop a more sustainable toxicology service to meet it”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]