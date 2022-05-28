Young Scot and Scottish Canals team up to offer under-25s exclusive rewards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Young Scot card holders are to be rewarded for visiting the nation’s waterways thanks to a three-year partnership with Scottish Canals.

The two organisations teamed up at the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Falkirk Wheel on Saturday, to offer Young Scot entitlement card (NEC) holders exclusive discounts, rewards and experiences at canal-side destinations including the Kelpies.

Its aim is to encourage young people in Scotland to enjoy the historic publicly-owned heritage assets on the canal network.

The agreement between Young Scot and Scottish Canals was signed during the Revolution Festival at the Falkirk Wheel as families celebrated the 20th anniversary of the world’s first rotating boat lift.

Catherine Topley, chief executive of Scottish Canals, said: “This year Scottish Canals celebrates the 200th anniversary of the Union and Caledonian canals.

“Whilst we remember the last two hundred years of the waterway flowing through the nation, this agreement is about the future of Scotland’s canals and the next generation of those who will live, work and play along the waterways.

“Our partnership with Young Scot will strengthen Scottish Canals’ links with under-25s across the country, engaging them on future projects and our vision for the future ensuring the waterways are accessible, exciting and enjoyable.”

The agreement also saw the introduction of a Youth Board which will become involved in things like regeneration.

The Young Scot NEC card is free for those aged 11 to 26 in Scotland, and offers exclusive deals, including free bus travel for under-22s.

Kirsten Urquhart, chief executive of Young Scot, said: “Young Scot are delighted to be partnering with Scottish Canals to ensure that young people play an important role in making our Scottish waterways feel like a place for them, a place they can connect and have fun.

“We are also delighted that through our partnership we will be opening up new experiences for young people via the Young Scot NEC, with discounts, rewards and opportunities.”

Scottish Canals is responsible to the Scottish Government for the management and development of five of Scotland’s canals as well as the surrounding estate and the Falkirk Wheel.