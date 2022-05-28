Young Scot and Scottish Canals team up to offer under-25s exclusive rewards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Young Scot and Scottish Canals team up to offer under-25s exclusive rewards

By Press Association
May 28, 2022, 4:11 pm
Young Scot chief executive Kirsten Urquhart and Scottish Canals’ chief executive Catherine Topley (Scottish Canals/PA)
Young Scot card holders are to be rewarded for visiting the nation’s waterways thanks to a three-year partnership with Scottish Canals.

The two organisations teamed up at the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Falkirk Wheel on Saturday, to offer Young Scot entitlement card (NEC) holders exclusive discounts, rewards and experiences at canal-side destinations including the Kelpies.

Its aim is to encourage young people in Scotland to enjoy the historic publicly-owned heritage assets on the canal network.

The agreement between Young Scot and Scottish Canals was signed during the Revolution Festival at the Falkirk Wheel as families celebrated the 20th anniversary of the world’s first rotating boat lift.

The agreement between Young Scots and Scottish Canals was signed during the Revolution Festival at the Falkirk Wheel
Catherine Topley, chief executive of Scottish Canals, said: “This year Scottish Canals celebrates the 200th anniversary of the Union and Caledonian canals.

“Whilst we remember the last two hundred years of the waterway flowing through the nation, this agreement is about the future of Scotland’s canals and the next generation of those who will live, work and play along the waterways.

“Our partnership with Young Scot will strengthen Scottish Canals’ links with under-25s across the country, engaging them on future projects and our vision for the future ensuring the waterways are accessible, exciting and enjoyable.”

The agreement also saw the introduction of a Youth Board which will become involved in things like regeneration.

The Young Scot NEC card is free for those aged 11 to 26 in Scotland, and offers exclusive deals, including free bus travel for under-22s.

Kirsten Urquhart, chief executive of Young Scot, said: “Young Scot are delighted to be partnering with Scottish Canals to ensure that young people play an important role in making our Scottish waterways feel like a place for them, a place they can connect and have fun.

“We are also delighted that through our partnership we will be opening up new experiences for young people via the Young Scot NEC, with discounts, rewards and opportunities.”

Scottish Canals is responsible to the Scottish Government for the management and development of five of Scotland’s canals as well as the surrounding estate and the Falkirk Wheel.

