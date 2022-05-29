Cyclist seriously injured in Edinburgh hit and run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Edinburgh.

The 39-year-old woman’s bike was in collision with a van at the junction of Walter Scott Road and Old Dalkeith Road on Saturday. The vehicle did not stop at the scene.

The rider was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Police have launched an appeal to trace the vehicle, believed to be a small white van or similar.

Officers in Edinburgh are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Constable Gary Barkham, from Edinburgh Road Policing, said: “We are asking for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash, or anyone with information on the vehicle involved, to please get in touch. Any information could prove useful to our investigation.

“Please call police on 101, quoting incident 1468 of 28 May. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”