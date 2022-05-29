Cyclist seriously injured in Edinburgh hit and run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cyclist seriously injured in Edinburgh hit and run

By Press Association
May 29, 2022, 9:11 am
A woman cyclist has been taken to hospital after being hit by a van in a hit and run in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
A woman cyclist has been taken to hospital after being hit by a van in a hit and run in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Edinburgh.

The 39-year-old woman’s bike was in collision with a van at the junction of Walter Scott Road and Old Dalkeith Road on Saturday. The vehicle did not stop at the scene.

The rider was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Police have launched an appeal to trace the vehicle, believed to be a small white van or similar.

Officers in Edinburgh are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Constable Gary Barkham, from Edinburgh Road Policing, said: “We are asking for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash, or anyone with information on the vehicle involved, to please get in touch. Any information could prove useful to our investigation.

“Please call police on 101, quoting incident 1468 of 28 May. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

